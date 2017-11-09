43 Rama allies file complaint against Margot O at Ombud

Barug Team Rama allies are trying to get back at Cebu City Councilor Margarita “Margot” Osmeña for filing criminal and administrative complaints with the Office of the Ombudsman against 43 city officials regarding their refusal to return their city-issued service vehicles.

The complaints against Councilor Joel Garganera and 42 allied barangay officials were dismissed last August 2017.

On Thursday, Garganera and 42 allied barangay officials filed two separate complaints against Osmeña, and they asked the Office of the Visayas Ombudsman to place the lady councilor under preventive suspension.

The first complaint accuses Osmeña of malicious prosecution.

A separate complaint accuses her of oppression; grave misconduct; conduct prejudicial to the best interest of service; and violations of Republic Act No. 6713 or the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees; Executive Order No. 292 or the Administrative Code of 1987 and Republic Act No. 9485 or the Anti-Red Tape Act of 2007.

The charges against Osmeña stemmed from her earlier order asking Team Rama allied barangay officials including Councilor Garganera, former Tinago barangay captain, to return their city-issued service vehicles to City Hall.

Osmeña’s directive was contained in a Memorandum dated May 17, 2016, which she issued when she took over as acting mayor following the suspension of then mayor Michael Rama.

Sought for comment on the complaint, Osmeña said she would just wait until she would get a copy of it.

“I will not say anything until I see it. Anyway, if there’s a case, I will answer it,” she said in a phone interview.

Councilor Osmeña, who was then acting mayor, filed criminal and administrative complaints against the 43 officials before the Office of the Ombudsman with accusations of carnapping which resulted from their alleged refusal to give back their city-issued service vehicles.

However, the charges against them were ordered dismissed in an August 19, 2017, resolution issued by the Ombudsman.

On Thursday, Garganera and the 42 other barangay officials filed counter charges against Osmeña.

“As a result of respondent Osmeña’s act of maliciously filing baseless criminal and administrative cases against herein complainants before the Office of the Ombudsman, casted doubt upon the integrity of herein complainants who are respectable and law-abiding citizens and dedicated public servants,” read their 21-page complaint.

They further alleged that Osmeña’s earlier decision to charge them before the Ombudsman manifested her intent to harass, embarrass and humiliate them.

Pending investigation of her case, complainants have asked the Ombudsman to order a preventive suspension against Osmeña.

“Respondent’s high position, let alone her being the spouse of the incumbent City Mayor, likewise gives her access to records relative to the vehicles in question and the subsequent communication exchanged between the parties,” read their complaint.

“It is also not remote that respondent’s clout could influence possible witnesses in the present case. Her continued stay in office may therefore prejudice the prosecution of the case filed against them. Therefore, respondent’s preventive suspension pending the investigation pf the case is warranted and necessary,” the complaint said.