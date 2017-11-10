CCTO defers N. Bacalso road closure

The Cebu City Transportation Office has deferred the closure of the southbound side of N. Bacalso Avenue in the corner of F. Llamas Street that was supposed to be scheduled today, Friday, November 10.

According to CCTO operations chief Francisco Ouano, there were still problems on the northbound side of the road when he inspected the area this morning, which prompted them to defer the closure.

Ouano met this morning with officials of the Department of Public Works and Highways in Central Visayas (DPWH-7) and Councilor Dave Tumulak, the city’s deputy mayor on police matters, discuss the concerns.

It was agreed that the closure of the southbound lane will be rescheduled on Monday, November 13, starting at 6 a.m.

The underpass project along the intersection of N. Bacalso Avenue and F. Llamas Street is pegged at P683-million and is built to decongest the traffic in the area, specifically in the southern portion of the city.