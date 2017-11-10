12 LGUs in Central Visayas bag Seal of Good Local Governance award

A dozen local government units in Central Visayas, five of which are in Cebu, were awarded with the Seal of Good Local Governance (SGLG) by the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) for the year 2017.

The Provincial Government of Cebu bagged the SGLG for the provincial category, its second in a row, as it also bagged the same award last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aside from Cebu, two other Central Visayas (Region 7) provinces – Bohol and Siquijor – were also recognized.

In the cities category, only two cities in Region 7 were awarded, namely, Naga City of Cebu and Tagbilaran City of Bohol.

For the municipal category, seven towns in the region were awarded with the SGLG. These are Samboan, Sogod and Tudela, all of Cebu; and Alicia, Bien Unido, Duero, and Tubigon, all of Bohol.

Naga City Mayor Kristine Vanessa Chiong welcomed the award, saying their local government unit (LGU) is proud of the feat.

“I’m happy with the recognition, it’s a team effort! Congratulations to everyone who works for the City Government and the Nagahanons, they have contributed to it, in one way or another. Truly, something to be proud of! Our commitment to improve our services and work better continues,” Chiong said in a text message sent to Cebu Daily News.

The list of SGLG 2017 recipients were posted on DILG’s official website and was signed by Dr. Manuel Gotis, head of the Bureau of Local Government Supervision (BLGS), Girlie Zara of the Local Government Performance Management System of BLGS, and Melany Quiton, chief Local Government Operations Officer (LGOO).

A total of 448 local government units received the seal for this year (28 provinces, 61 cities, and 359 municipalities)./