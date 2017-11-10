Search for article

Six nabbed, three hurt in Talisay shooting

02:36 PM November 10th, 2017

By: Benjie Talisic, November 10th, 2017 02:36 PM

 

Six persons were arrested with three of them injured in a shooting incident at Barangay Maghaway, Talisay City at 2:30 am Friday.

Supt. Jason Villameter, Talisay City police chief, said Troy Briones and Arjan Ababon were shot by personnel of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology and were confirned at a Cebu City Hospital.

Ricky Tan, one of the six, got injured after he retaliated against the Talisay City police at Barangay Tabunok, Talisay City a few hours ago when they served his arrest warrant for a murder case filed against him.

The three wounded suspects are under hospital arrest, while the other three are now in Talisay City Police Office for investigation.

