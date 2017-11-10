Team Rama cries foul over ‘vulgar’ FB post

Team Rama has criticized Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña for an improper Facebook post, describing it as “inappropriate” and “discriminatory towards women.”

In a post from the mayor’s official Facebook page last November 7, Osmeña cited an article of on a local daily about the approval of another P1-million budget for the purchase of deodorizers for Inayawan landfill’s service area. He then claimed that Team Rama tried to block the plan.

Osmeña added that Team Rama just wanted the people of Inayawan to suffer from the unpleasant smell emitted from the waste disposal facility so they can blame the mayor for the landfill, and fired back with the hashtag “#TeamRamaBahogB***t.”

City Councilor Jocelyn Pesquera from Team Rama said she was offended by the Facebook post from Mayor Osmeña containing the “vulgar” hashtag, saying that the Facebook post was misogynistic and discriminatory towards women.

“Ngano man intawon naka-mention siya ana (Why did he mention that)?” Pesquera said.

Pesquera said the Facebook post reflects how Osmeña views women.

“The comments were just below the belt, literally and figuratively,” Pesquera said.

“When your account is verified, it means that you’re responsible to whatever statements you post. Whether it was started by his son, started by another person, but he is responsible for what he said,” Pesquera stated.

She said, “We (Team Rama) don’t want to stoop to his level with his gutter language.”

“Sa iyang gibuhat, nagpa-ila lang jud siya kung unsa nga pagkatawo ang mayor karon (With what he did, it just showed what kind of mayor he is now),” she added.

Osmeña, however, commented on the controversy saying “all of the posts on his page don’t really go through him for approval.”

“I’m really pressed on time. I can’t really monitor,” Osmeña said. “We will take it out from our page.”

He stated that he will take full responsibility and will apologize to Team Rama for the Facebook post.

He also added that he will reprimand the one behind it and will remove the post immediately from his Facebook page.