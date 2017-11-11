Amit loses WBC title bid

OMEGA Boxing Gym’s flyweight prospect Salatiel Amit faltered in his bid to clinch the vacant WBC Asian Boxing Council Silver flyweight title after losing to Carlo Caesar Peñalosa via split decision last Friday evening at the Puerto Princesa Coliseum in Palawan.

Amit, 22, of Biliran City, failed to end his two-fight slump as two judges, Ferdinand Estrella and Alberto Brembot Dulalas, scored the 10-round bout 96-94 in favor of Peñalosa. One judge, Noel Flores, scored the bout 96-94 in favor of Amit.

It was Amit’s fourth loss in 16 fights. He has 10 wins, seven by knockouts, and two draws.

Peñalosa, the nephew of two-division world champion Gerry Peñalosa, improved to 10 wins, one loss and three knockouts and extended his winning streak to three.

The WBC regional title showdown between Amit and Peñalosa served as one of the highlights of the OPBF Convention held in Puerto Princesa, Palawan.