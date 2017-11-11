Hashtags member dies from drowning

A member of Hashtags, a boy group of ABS-CBN’s noontime show, “It’s Showtime” died from drowning in Davao Occidental on Saturday afternoon.

According to a report by ABS-CBN, Franco Hernandez–together with his girlfriend and another member of the Hashtags–were on their way back to the coast of North Lamidan in Don Mercerlino town, “when a strong wave hit their motorized banca and caused him to fall off.

He was brought to a clinic in the neighboring town of Malita, where he was later on declared dead on arrival,” the report added.

Hernandez was 21 years old.