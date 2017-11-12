Alcoy town engineer dismissed for cash advance mess

ALCOY town’s engineer was ordered dismissed from service after the Ombudsman Visayas found sufficient ground on the charges of malversation of public funds against him.

Municipal Engineer Neilo Teo who also faced an administrative case for grave misconduct and neglect of duty, was penalized for his failure to liquidate his cash advances worth 15,523.

A complaint was filed against him on September 16 last year. Ombudsman Graft Investigation Officer Francis Santiago confirmed that Teo was granted cash advances of P 1,000 on February 13, 2008; P6,524 on June 18, 2009 and P 8,000 on August 13, 2014 based on his disbursement voucher.

Yet Teo claimed that “for more than 20 years in service as Municipal Engineer, he has never been involved, dragged or accused of any graft and corrupt practices.”