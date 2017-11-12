Traffic group seeks to secure footage of accident

The Cebu City Traffic Patrol Group (TPG) requested businesses located along Katipunan Street to provide them with security camera footage of an accident that claimed a former traffic aide’s life at past 8 pm last Saturday.

PO2 Paul Dennis Traya of the Cebu City Traffic Patrol Group said there were few people who also saw the incident which can help them trace the passenger jeepney driver who hit motorcycle rider and ex-traffic aide Emmanuel Gelig.

Traya said Gelig bore tire marks which indicated that he was hit by the jeepney driver. Gelig died due to a severe head injury after being hit by the passenger jeepney that bore the route 12C.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We urge the suspect to surrender before we trace him. We have many witnesses who saw the incident so it is better for the suspect to surrender before it is too late,” Traya said.