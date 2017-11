THE Cebu City port police seized 21 guns from two Cebu City residents at Pier 1, Cebu City at 7 pm Sunday.

Eulidiano Diano and Richel Puno, both residents of Barangay Talamban in Cebu City, said he was paid to transport the firearms.

Port Police Insp. Joeffrey Russel said they received a tip on the delivery of the guns to Ozamis City.