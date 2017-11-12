MRF hearing on Dec. 12

THE Cebu City Council scheduled on Dec. 12 a public hearing on the proposed ordinance to set up a centralized materials recovery facility (MRF) inside the Inayawan landfill in Cebu City.

The proposal authored by Councilor Eugenio Gabuya Jr. was endorsed favorably by the Cebu City Council’s committee on laws headed by Councilor Sisinio Andales, an ally under the Bando Osmeña-Pundok Kauswagan (BO-PK).

Among the stakeholders invited to attend the hearing is the Environmental Management Bureau (EMB) of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) 7.

Under the proposed ordinance, a centralized MRF will be built inside the Inayawan landfill that was already ordered closed by the Court of Appeals (CA) last year.

Some Barug Team Rama councilors earlier questioned the proposal saying it would be a defiance of the CA order.

But Gabuya, a deputy mayor on public services, insisted on his proposal saying that operating an MRF is different from actually dumping garbage there.