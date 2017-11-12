Boljoon clearing ops resume today

After yesterday’s break, operators of heavy equipment will resume clearing operations of landslide-hit areas in Boljoon town, southern Cebu, amid signs of clear weather this week.

“Weather is fair. Water level is at a manageable level. No noted ground movement,” said Rhafael Luche, head of the emergency response unit of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office.

He said they maintained the water level at the two artificial dams there.

“It was critical to release water gradually if not the barangay would be underwater and risk of flash flood is imminent should the dam collapse,” Luche said.

The Mactan office of the state weather bureau Pagasa said isolated rain showers will prevail over Cebu until Thursday this week. (see related story)

Luche said this week’s weather is a major concern since the area remains unstable. “The town has very little capability to address by itself the situation,” he said.

A 100-meter temporary access road was built by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) in Sitio Calfranco late last month.

“They will still continue to work on the ground since it is not so firm yet. They were using a steamroller to make it compact,” Luche said.

A landslide occurred in Sitios Camp Franco and Sangi of Barangay Lower Becerril last October 27, forcing 45 families to abandon their homes.

The Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB-7) said the area will remain unstable for the next four to six months.

“With the fiesta over, the local officials can now focus their efforts on helping their constituents,” Luche said.