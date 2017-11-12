Fair weather for Cebu this week

CEBU will experience partly cloudy skies with isolated rain showers with the entry of a low pressure area (LPA) last Saturday, the state weather bureau Pagasa said.

Al Quiblat Jr., chief of Pagasa’s-Mactan office, said the LPA will bring isolated rain showers with occasional thunderstorms for the next three days to the Visayas region.

The LPA was last spotted moving 295 kilometers east of General Santos City in Mindanao yesterday.

Quiblat said the LPA is unlikely to become a storm since it packs only moderate winds of 20 to 30 kilometers per hour.

“Less kaayo ang chance kay expected naman siya nga mo -dissipate (It will have less chance since it is expected to dissipate) in the next 24 hours. So there’s no gale warning,” he said.

Quiblat said the weather is expected to improve tomorrow.