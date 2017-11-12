Search for article

Fair weather for Cebu this week

SHARES:

10:21 PM November 12th, 2017

Recommended
By: Jessa Mae O. Sotto, November 12th, 2017 10:21 PM

CEBU will experience partly cloudy skies with isolated rain showers with the entry of a low pressure area (LPA) last Saturday, the state weather bureau Pagasa said.

Al Quiblat Jr., chief of Pagasa’s-Mactan office, said the LPA will bring isolated rain showers with occasional thunderstorms for the next three days to the Visayas region.

The LPA was last spotted moving 295 kilometers east of General Santos City in Mindanao yesterday.

Quiblat said the LPA is unlikely to become a storm since it packs only moderate winds of 20 to 30 kilometers per hour.

“Less kaayo ang chance kay expected naman siya nga mo -dissipate (It will have less chance since it is expected to dissipate) in the next 24 hours. So there’s no gale warning,” he said.

Quiblat said the weather is expected to improve tomorrow.

Disclaimer: Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards. FULL DISCLAIMER

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.