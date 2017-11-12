PO1 Sasing laid to rest

AMBUSH-SLAY

Wearing a customized police woman’s uniform, the seven-year-old daughter of PO1 Mae Sasing watched as a white coffin, bearing her mother’s body, was slowly lowered into the ground of a private cemetery in northern Cebu, yesterday.

Against the gloom of downcast skies, a shower of white petals were sprinkled on to the casket as the girl clutched a photo of her mother.

Joan (not her real name) later spoke lightheartedly of the mother that she had lost to an ambush 12 days before.

Unmindful of the grief, anger and pain from the grown-ups around her, Joan jovially told reporters that although proud of her mother, she wants to be a dentist when she grows up.

“Yes, proud ko. No. Dentist,” Joan said with a smile which betrayed the sadness that pervaded her mother’s funeral.

PO1 Sasing, herself, is remembered as a “smiling person” by those who knew her well.

“She was really friendly and a smiling one. Nanghinayang g’yud mi sa iyang kamatayon ug sa klase sa iyang pagkamatay (We really feel a great loss over her death and the kind of death she underwent),” said Chief Inspector Francisco Villanueva, head of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LLCPO) Public Safety Company, where Sasing was assigned prior to her death.

“She will always be remembered as the jolly, cheerful and ever reliable company in our office in PCR, LLCPO,” said PO3 Wilferdo Ybañez, Sasing’s officemate for nearly three years.

PO1 Sasing, 31, was on her way home to Barangay Jugan, Consolacion town, last October 31 when shot by motorcycle-riding men in the head and other parts of the body.

Police ruled out work-related issues in the ambush-slay and believed that the killing was a “crime of passion” resulting from a personal grudge.

A murder complaint was filed against Felix Taytayan, Sasing’s old college boyfriend based on the sworn statements of at least three witnesses.

Taytayan and Sasing went to the same university in Cebu City where they both studied criminology.

The police continue to go after the driver of the motorcycle that was used during the ambush.

“A great loss. Amo na gisalig ang tanan sa mga police (We have entrusted everything to the police),” Sasing’s mother, Virginia, said in between tears.

Virginia also thanked those who supported their family throughout the ordeal.

Sasing’s brother-in-law, PO2 Ryan Diamada, said that Taytayan’s arrest brings them a bit of relief but they are hoping that police would soon also find his accomplice.

Family, relatives and friends of PO1 Sasing, wore a white t-shirt bearing the words: “Mae, you will always remain in our hearts” in front and “#WeLoveYouPO1MaeSasing” at the back.

“She is a great loss in the PNP organization. She can really be trusted in any duties and responsibilities given to her,” Villanueva said.

Sasing’s remains were buried at the Manila Memorial Park in Liloan town, northern Cebu, after a 1 p.m. requiem Mass at San Roque Parish in Barangay Yati.

During his homily, Fr. Ronie Gumagay, reminded Sasing’s family about the essence of forgiveness although it was hard to do, he said.

Death does not mean the end of everything as Sasing’s contributions to her family and society will remain forever, he added.

After the Mass, Sasing’s fellow police recruits from Class 2012 “Alagad” served as pallbearers who escorted her casket to the hearse and grave site.

A 21-gun salute was given to Sasing by Lapu-Lapu City’s Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) as a way to honor the slain policewoman.

Even as the rain poured, several white balloons were released into the sky by Sasing’s family and friends, symbolizing the call for justice and their hopes of eternal peace.