Charges were filled today against a service crew member accused of stealing the cash proceeds from a movie house in Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City.

Junmel Cabataña, who works at the Orange Mega Box in Barangay Mabolo was charged with qualified theft by the Korean owner, Hae Young Park. He is accused of stealing P20,000 from a cash drawer on April 3, 2017.

Park said security footage showed Cabataña committing the crime. Bail was recommended at P40,000.