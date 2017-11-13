One killed, two hurt as drugs recovered by police in Talisay

One man died and two others were injured after their vehicle was strafed by car-riding assailants at South Coastal Road, Barangay Cansojong in Talisay City at 1:40 am Monday.

Police identified the lone fitality as Alfredo Calica, a 20-year-old resident of Barangay Tejero in Cebu City. Calica sustained gunshout wounds on his stomach and right arm.

His passengers identified as Joshua Leonor of Barangay Tinago, who sat on the front with Calica sustained a gunshot wound on his left arm.

Carlos Briones of Barangay Bulacao, also in Cebu City, sat in the back as he was shot in the right leg. Calica and Leonor were both rushed to Talisay City Ditrict Hospital but Calica failed to make it.

SPO2 Cecilio Miñoza, homicide investigator of the Talisay City police precinct, said the assailants tailed the victims from Cebu City and sped off after shooting them.

Miñoza said they picked up Briones who stayed at the crime scene and found in his possession one medium pack of shabu. They headed to the hospital and recovered another medium pack of shabu from Leonor’s pocket.

Both Leonor and Briones were detained at the Talisay City police precinct. The police also recovered one loaded KG9 submachine gun inside the blue Honda vehicle driven by Calica.