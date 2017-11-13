Traffic congestion in N. Bacalso as underpass project started

TRAFFIC congestion grew heavy along Natalio Bacalso Avenue in the Mambaling area on Monday morning as the Cebu City Transportation Office closed off the southbound lane to give way to construction crews working on the underpass project.

CCTO operations chief Isko Ouano said a lot of the motorists were caught unaware of the closure. Towards noon, however, the traffic became moderate.

Ouano said they expect it to improve in the coming days as more motorists will look for alternative routes. Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña said the project should have been done years ago when traffic was not as bad.

The underpass project along the intersection of N. Bacalso Avenue and F. Llamas Street is pegged at P683-million and is being built to decongest the traffic in the area, specifically in the southern portion of the city.