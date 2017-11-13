Police nab 2 suspected gun runners, seize 21 firearms

Police arrested two persons and seized at least 21 unlicensed firearms at Pier 1 in Cebu City on Sunday.

Eulidiano Camanse, 43, and his half-sister Richel Puno, 48, failed to show any documents to prove they were authorized to possess and transport the guns.

Insp. Joeffrey Russel of the Cebu City Port Police said the firearms were set to be transported to Ozamiz City.

“These could have been used for criminal activities there,” he said in an interview.

Seized from the suspects were 17 .45 caliber pistols and four .38 revolvers.

A complaint for illegal possession of firearms was filed on Monday against the two suspects at the Cebu City Prosecutor’s Office.

In an interview, Camanse said a certain Dondon paid him a total of P4,200 to deliver the firearms to Ozamiz City.

He said the guns were made in Danao City.

Camanse said Puno had no idea about his agreement with Dondon. He said he has been delivering firearms from Danao City to Ozamiz City for the past seven months.

Last Sunday, while he and Puno were inside Pier 1 in Cebu City, policemen assigned in the place became suspicious when the two suspects did not pass through the X-ray machine at the entrance door, and instead proceeded to the gate where the vessels are docked.

The police asked the two suspects to open the bags they were carrying and found the guns inside.

Since they could not present any permit to possess the guns, they were arrested.

Camanse and Puno, both residents of Barangay Talamban, Cebu City, are detained at the Port Police stockade pending the resolution of the case filed against them.