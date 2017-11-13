Nov. 30 deadline to demolish homes

Settlers at the shorelines of Barangay Poblacion, Lapu-Lapu City, won’t celebrate Christmas nor the New Year in their homes which are scheduled for demolition next month.

The Lapu-Lapu City Legal Office gave the settlers until the end of this month to voluntarily dismantle their houses, which number 60, or else the city government will do it for them.

The Lapu-Lapu City Legal Office through lawyer Yuri Benluan already issued a notice to vacate the houses last November 8.

But the settlers appealed to Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Paz Radaza to give them until the end of this month. The mayor agreed to their request but told them they will have to settle for a P10,000 aid to be given to each of them since they don’t have any relocation site for them.

She warned them not to return and rebuild their homes since these are located in danger zones lest they lose their houses anew to demolition.

“Dili na sila maka-claim og usab og financial assistance kay duna man ta’y records nila (They can no longer claim financial assistance as we already have their records),” Radaza said.

Andy Berame, head of Lapu-Lapu City’s local disaster office, said they will demolish houses along the shorelines at Barangays Pajo, Pusok, Ibo, Buaya and even in Mactan.

Last month, three houses along the shore of Barangay Poblacion were destroyed by big waves caused by speeding fast crafts passing the Mactan Channel.

Boats and fast crafts are supposed to limit their speed to only eight knots upon entering Mactan Channel specifically on approaching the Fernan and Mandaue-Mactan bridges.