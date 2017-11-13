Tribunalo replaced as Penro head

Baltazar Tribunalo Jr. vacated on Monday the office of the Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office (Penro) to give way to Rodel Bontuyan, the former supervising environment management specialist, who is now the officer in charge.

But Cebu Governor Hilario Davide III clarified that Tribunalo’s replacement has nothing to do with accusations of bribery and a pending investigation against him on accusations that he allegedly touched the private parts of a female employee of the Provincial Capitol.

Davide said Tribunalo’s replacement was merely because of the November 8 lapse of his one-year term as officer in charge.

“That’s as per rules from the Civil Service Commission. If (the term of the acting head) has reached one year, he or she must be replaced. I consulted Mr. (Bhobby) Nacorda (Provincial Human Resource and Management Office head) about this. His (Tribunalo’s) designation has expired,” said Davide.

Davide added that while Bontuyan is now the new officer in charge, he gave instructions for Tribunalo to continue to share in the latter’s responsibilities.

Tribunalo said in a separate interview that his replacement as Penro head will “unburden” him of the many responsibilities that he will have to attend to.

Aside from being Penro head, Tribunalo also functions as head of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO).