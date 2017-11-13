Davide to order review of CPDRC’s shoot to kill order

The Cebu provincial government’s anti-drugs campaign should remain within the bounds of the law.

Anything that is illegal or contrary to law will not be tolerated, said Governor Hilario Davide III.

Davide said he will order a review of the shoot to kill order of Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Center (CPDRC) Acting Warden Audesti Miguel against any jail personnel who will be seen entering the jail’s “restricted areas” including the inmates’ canteen where most of the illegal drug transactions are believed to be happening.

“I will call Audesti Miguel and urge him to act within the bounds of law but remain strong in their campaign against illegal drugs,” Davide told reporters during his press conference on Monday.

Miguel made the order to prevent contraband from entering the jail facility and discourage connivance between inmates and jail personnel.