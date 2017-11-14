PAL to open Cebu-Bangkok flights

Amid increasing public demand for direct non-stop flights from Asian destinations to Central Visayas, national flag-carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL) is set to open a service between Cebu and Bangkok starting Dec. 2.

In a statement, PAL said the thrice-weekly flights will serve the Bangkok-Cebu-Bangkok route using their 152-seater Airbus A320 which offers Business and Economy service classes.

“Travelers from Thailand now gain a convenient direct link to ‘The Queen City of the South’ and can connect to any of the following domestic destinations PAL flies to from Cebu,” the airline said.

These include Bacolod, Busuanga, Butuan, Cagayan de Oro, Caticlan, Davao, Camiguin, General Santos, Iloilo, Kalibo, Legaspi, Ozamiz, Puerto Princesa, Siargao, and Tacloban.

From Cebu, visitors may also take PAL flights to Tokyo, Nagoya, Osaka, Seoul, Singapore, Chengdu, and Beijing.

PR578 departs Mactan, Cebu at 9:25 p.m. every Tuesday/Thursday/Saturday and arrives at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport at 12:10 a.m. local time.

Return flight PR579 leaves Bangkok at 1:30 a.m. local time every Wednesday/Friday/Sunday and touches down at 6:15 a.m. in Cebu.

Free baggage allowance, Wi-Fi connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and new in-flight meals are among the offerings passengers will enjoy onboard the 3.45-hour journey, PAL said.