City gov’t to subsidize 196 scholars’ board and lodging expenses

THE 196 Cebu City government scholars who were forced to vacate the five-storey Cebu City Hillyland Dormitory in June this year will be given a subsidy for their board and lodging.

This developed after the Cebu City Council approved during yesterday’s regular session the resolution to subsidize the expenses of the students, sponsored by Councilor Margarita Osmeña.

With the resolution’s approval, the P1,176,000 budget for the subsidy would be taken from the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (Pagcor) funds.

The amount would cover the board and lodging subsidy of 102 students from northern Cebu City and 92 students from southern Cebu City.

Each student will receive P1000 as monthly financial assistance to defray their housing and boarding expenses.

There were 417 students who temporary stayed at the dormitory or the five-storey city-owned condominium, which was ordered closed after the Mines and Geosciences Bureau in Central Visayas found a depression and tension cracks inside the building.

However, only the 196 out of the 417 scholars could avail of the subsidy.

“This is because these are the only students who have nowhere else to stay in the city,” said Councilor Osmeña in a phone interview. /Silliman University Intern Julien Marie Pinero