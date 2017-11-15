SM Cinema sets midnight screening of ‘Justice League’

SM Cinema brings another exciting movie treat to all Cebuanos on November 16.

Watch the midnight screening of the upcoming blockbuster movie “Justice League” in IMAX-3D. Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy.

Distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, the film based on the DC Comics superhero team of the same name, consisting of Batman, Wonder Woman, Flash, Aquaman and Cyborg.

Months after the events of “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” and inspired by Superman’s sacrifice for humanity, Bruce Wayne and Diana Prince unite a team of metahumans consisting of Barry Allen, Arthur Curry and Victor Stone to face the catastrophic threat of Steppenwolf and his army of Parademons, who are on the hunt for three mother boxes on Earth, whilst the world reflects on Superman’s death.

Buy your tickets now at SM Cinema in SM City Cebu. Movie begins at 12:01 a.m. on Nov. 16. For inquiries, contact SM Cinema office at 231-4852. (PR)