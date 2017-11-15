Rama says ‘vulgar’ hashtag is offensive

“Dastardly and highly offensive.”

This was how Barug Team Rama’s leader, former mayor Michael Rama, described the vulgar hashtag used by Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña in one of his Facebook posts.

Rama said he never expected Osmeña to post such content.

ADVERTISEMENT

“(The post was) highly reprehensible, much less inhuman. The Facebook issue (was) dastardly offensive. And I am telling you, I never expected of him to admit to it,” he said.

Osmeña’s page, being administered, should not be used as an excuse to cover up his mistake, Rama said. He said the act of the administrator is the act of the principal.

To recall, Osmeña has already apologized and said he was not aware of the content of the status.

Last November 7, the Facebook page named Tommy Osmeña posted a status about the situation in Inayawan Sanitary Landfill which was ended with the hashtag “#TeamRamaBahogB***t.”

The hashtag earned the ire of some Barug Team Rama councilors. They were even planning to file a complaint.

Rama said Osmeña has done a very serious criminal act.

On a separate interview, Osmeña fired back saying Rama should also sue the President.

He said President Rodrigo Duterte is much worse. “Why doesn’t he sue Duterte who is worse? Why is he selective? Duterte has a dirtier mouth than me,” Osmeña said.

He believes Rama sees the act as criminal only because of the number of likes the status has reached.

Osmeña’s page has over 500,000 followers which also generates more than a thousand likes.

Should Barug Team Rama pursue a case, Osmeña said he is willing to face and answer it.