Centcom chief set to retire; AFP looking for replacement

THE Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) is now in the process of selecting the replacement of commander of AFP Central Command (Centcom), Gen. Oscar Lactao.

Gen. Rey Leonardo Guerrero, AFP chief of staff, said that the Board of Generals is still discussing for the replacement of Lactao.

“Tatalakayin pa ng ating Board of Generals yan,” said Guerrero who was in Cebu City last Tuesday to grace the 16th founding anniversary celebration of Centcom.

Lactao is expected to retire within this month after serving almost a year as commander in the Visayas.

Guerrero said the board will recommend during the meeting, the military official who replace Lactao.

“Maraming qualified officers na pagpipilian. Ang decision ay nakasalalay sa (Board of Generals),” Guerrero said. (There are many qualified officers we can choose from. But the decision lies on the Board of Generals).

Guerrero, who was recently installed as AFP chief of staff, is also set to retire next month. However, he said that he was open to the possibility of extending his service.

For his part, Lactao said that he will be retiring at the end of the month and the turnover of command will be on the first week of December.

“Yes I’ll be retiring but I’m not yet tired,” he told the media last Tuesday.

Before he became the Centcom commander December of last year, Lactao served as chief of the Army’s 4th Infantry Division based in Cagayan De Oro City.

Lactao is a member of Philippine Military Academy “Maharlika” Class of 1984.