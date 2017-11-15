‘Car-less Day’ in Cebu pushed

About 80 percent of Metro Cebu’s air pollution caused by vehicles, EMB says

Can Metro Cebu residents go back to basics and walk or bike to their destinations to help reduce air pollution?

That was the suggestion of officials of the regional Environmental Management Bureau (EMB) who proposed a “Car-less Day” to the Metro Cebu Air Shed Board as part of the annual celebration of Clean Air Month this November.

“We would like to propose for a Car-less Day not just for local governments but also from government agencies,” said EMB Engineer Cindylyn Pepito.

She said their air stations have evaluated air quality in Metro Cebu as “good.”

She said their air monitoring stations in the towns of Consolacion and Cordova and the cities of Naga and Talisay have instruments that measure the total suspended particulate (TSP) matter or the amount of solid pollutants like dust and soot in the air.

Pepito said their 24-hour monitoring of Metro Cebu’s ambient air quality showed that it carried average TSP levels of 60 micrograms per cubic meter of air which are safe levels.

Pepito said the air pollution comes mostly from “mobile sources” or vehicles.

Based on this data, she said it is important to regularly conduct smoke emission tests on vehicles.

“Let us go back to basics. Kon duol ra lakaw ta or mag-bike (If the destination is near , you walk or drive a bike),” Pepito said.

Smoking can also discharge pollutants as well as open burning of plastic and other non biodegradable products, said Luis Antonio Monisit, EMB senior environmental management specialist.

“Please stop open burning because it contributes heavily to greenhouse gas emission which aggravates climate change,” Monisit said.

Pepito also called on local government units to enforce compliance on securing environmental permits on companies applying for business permits and on consumers to buy appliances that are CFC (chlorofluorocarbons) free.

Just as important, she said, is for the community and the local government to join forces in setting aside one day for “car-less” transport.