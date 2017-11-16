Ombud suspends Badian brgy chief

Barangay Captain Epifania Alviso of Badian town has been placed under a six-month preventive suspension by the Office of the Visayas Ombudsman.

This developed after Alviso was arrested for allegedly selling illegal drugs.

The November 10 Ombudsman order, a copy of which has been obtained by CDN, said that there are enough evidence to show that Alviso violated her “oath of office.”

Alviso was arrested by the agents of Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA 7) last July for possession and selling of methamphetamine or shabu valued at P1.5 million.

“From the initial evidence adduced, there is substantial evidence proving that (barangay captain Alviso) intentionally violated her oath of office by breaking the laws against the possession, sale and distribution of illegal narcotics, specifically Section 5 and 11 of Republic Act 9165,” read the order signed by Deputy Ombudsman for the Visayas Paul Elmer Clemente.

The Ombudsman said that it was the PDEA-7 who filed a complaint against Alviso before their office weeks after the village chief was arrested.

“Considering that the evidence of guilt is strong, and the charge involves Grave Misconduct, or one that would warrant removal from the service, there are factual and legal bases to place (Alviso) under preventive suspension of six months,” Clemente added.

The Ombudsman said that Alviso also holds a vital position in government, and that she must be suspended so as not to influence the investigations conducted against her.

Although Alviso is detained, the Ombudsman still implemented the order which placed the village chief under preventive suspension until the administrative adjudication on the case against her is terminated.