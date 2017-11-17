70-year-old man shoots, wounds two noisy cousins in Liloan

Two cousins, who were having a drinking session with friends, were shot and wounded by their 70-year-old neighbor after they laughed at him when he asked them to turn their noise down on Thursday at Liloan town in northern Cebu.

Joshua Pepito, 20, and his female cousin, Gretel Corpuz, 23, both residents of Barangay San Vicente in Liloan were rushed to the hospital after Simeon Tallo, their neighbor, shot them.

SPO1 Jonas Catubig of the Liloan Police Station said that the victims were having a drinking session along with their friends outside their house when Tallo approached the group and asked them to turn down their noise because it’s already late in the evening.

Catubig said but instead of heeding Tallo’s request, the cousins laughed at their neighbor.

This angered Tallo, who rushed home and returned to the group with his .38 caliber revolver.

Catubig said that Tallo then allegedly shot Pepito in the stomach and Corpuz in the left leg.

Catubig said that Tallo only shot the cousins because they were the only ones who laughed at him among the group of five friends.

Catubig said that they were still looking for Tallo, who fled after shooting the cousins.