Rider Omega Pro Tri Team to vie in SanRem 80/80 today

THE vaunted Rider Omega Pro Tri Team will field in 23 triathletes in today’s 8080 San Rem Triathlon in the northern town of San Remegio.

The team will be headed by Sogod 80/80 champion Joland Olmilla who will be competing in the same distance that features 1.8-kilometer swim, 65k bike and 14k run along with teammate Jorry Ycong who topped last November 5’s Bellevue 5150 Asian Elite division in Panglao, Bohol, as well as Paul Jumamil and Banjo Norte.

They will be joined by teammates Steve Cortes, Alton Amor, June Marq Ocaña, Sean Yu and Vic Montebon in the 80/80 race which has attracted more than 300 triathletes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sogod 80/80’s female champion Cianyl Gonzales who is also from Rider Omega Pro Tri Team will vie in the 40/40 distance in the race organized by Cornerstone Group and Game Multisports.

She will be joined by team captain Tonyson Luther Lee along with their multi-titled junior triathletes Andrew Kim Remolino and Karen Andrea Manayon who will be making their debut in long distance triathlon races.

The rest of Rider Omega Pro Tri Team’s competitors in the 40/40 distance are team manager Paul Jake Castillo, Nicole del Rosario, Moira Frances Erediano, Christopher Capistrano, Maria Ivy Kyono, Renz Wyn Corbin, Alfred Pacabis, Justice Sousa, Jeffrey Codino and Feelin Torres.