Torre beats Barle, Antonio draws Sturua

GRANDMASTER Eugene Torre beat Slovakian International Master Janez Barle in the ninth round Friday, to share fourth place in the 27th World Senior Chess Championship 2017 (50+ and 65+ Open-men and women) in Acqui Terme, Italy.

The 66-year-old Torre, forced Barle to resign after 58 moves of London System Opening and caught up with defending champion and top seed GM Anatoly Vaisser of France, GM Yuri S Balashov, GM Evgeny Sveshnikov and GM Evgeni Vasiukov of Russia, GM Lothar Vogt of Germany, IM Hernan C. Van Riemsdijk of Brazil, IM Jan Rooze of Belgium, IM Nigel Povah of England, FM Christoph Frick of Germany and Igor Privara of Slovakia at fourth place of the 65 and over division with 6.5 points.

In the end, the third-seeded Torre (Elo 2465), had two knights and five pawns against Barle’s rook, white bishop and five pawns. However, Torre’s knight to f6+ is threatening to capture Barle’s white bishop.

GM Vlastimil Jansa of Czech Republic beat GM Yuri S Balashov of Russia after 39 moves of English Opening to grab the solo lead with 7.5 points.

GM Vladimir Okhotnik of France drew with IM Arkady Shevelev of Israel after 48 moves of a Sicilian defense, dragon variation. Okhotnik and Shevelev, both tallied 7.0 points and shared 2nd to 3rd places.

In the 50 years-old category, GM Rogelio “Joey” Antonio Jr., halved the point with GM Zurab Sturua of Georgia after 35 moves of Nimzo-Indian defense to raise his total to 7.0 points, good for a share of second place with GM Eric Prie of France, who also drew with IM Oliver Brendel of Germany after 33 moves of Pirc defense.

Sturua and Brendel led the group of 6.5 pointers that includes GM Giorgie Bagaturov of Georgia, IM Devaki V Prasad of India and IM Alexander Reprintsev of Ukraine.