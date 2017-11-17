Metro Manila Film Festival completes lineup of films



THE LINEUP of this year’s 43rd Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) is complete. National Artist for Literature Bien Lumbera, MMFF Selection Committee Chair, announced the complete list of entries yesterday afternoon at the dClub Filipino in Greenhills.

The first four official entries, based on the scripts submitted and evaluated by the committee were announced in June this year.

These were the Coco Martin-starrer “Ang Panday,” “Almost Is Not Enough” (which changed its title to “All of You” and initially had Jericho Rosales in its lineup), “The Revengers” (now known as “Gadarrapido: The Revengers Squad”), and “Love Traps #Family Goals,” which now bears the title “Meant to Beh.”

The film “Ang Panday” top-billed by Coco Martin was first introduced yesterday.

Produced by Star Cinema, Viva Films and CCM Film Production, it is based on the story written by Filipino comic strip creator named Carlo J. Caparas.

Martin, who is also the film’s director, is using his real name, Rodel Nancianceno.

His leading lady in the film is Mariel de Leon, the country’s representative to the recently concluded Miss International 2017.

The second entry was “Deadma Walking” which stars Joross Gamboa and Edgar Allan Guzman.

Produced by T-Rex Entertainment, it is directed by Julius Alfonso. It won a Palanca award for Best Screenplay.

The third entry was the action-comedy “Gadarrapido: The Revengers Squad” directed by Joyce Bernal.

The film is headlined by Vice Ganda, Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach and Daniel Padilla.

The fourth movie which was revealed was the drama “Siargao” directed by Paul Soriano under Ten17 Productions.

“Siargao” is topbilled by Erich Gonzales, Jasmine Curtis-Smith and Jericho Rosales, who was MMFF 2015’s Best Actor for the movie “Walang Forever.” Dan Villegas’ “All Of You” took the fifth spot in the lineup.

Produced by Quantum Films, it is the reunion movie of Jennylyn Mercado and Derek Ramsay after their blockbuster 2014 entry “English Only Please” which was also directed by Villegas.

Mercado and Ramsay also received Best Actress and Best Actor awards, respectively for the film.

Occupying the sixth spot was the horror flick, “Haunted Forest” directed by Ian Loreños under Regal Entertainment Inc.

The film stars Jon Lucas, Jameson Blake, Maris Racal, Jane Oineza, Joey Marquez, Jerald Napoles and Raymart Santiago.

The seventh entry “Meant to Beh” stars comedian-host Vic Sotto.

Directed by Chris Martinez under Octo Arts Films, M-Zet Productions and APT Entertainment, it also has Dawn Zulueta, Gabbi Garcia, JC Santos, Baeby Baste, Sue Ramirez and Ruru Madrid in its cast.

Lastly, the eighth film in the MMFF 2017 official lineup is “Ang Larawan,” the film adaptation of Larawan, The Musical which is based on National Artist for Literature Nick Joaquin’s three-act English play “A Portrait of the Artist as Filipino.”

Directed by award-winning Broadway theatrical set designer and director Loy Arcenas, the film is produced by Culturtain Musical Productions Inc.

It stars Joanna Ampil, Paulo Avelino, Rachel Alejandro, Sandino Martin, Cris Villonco, Aicelle Santos, Zsa Zsa Padilla, Menchu Lauchengco, Nonie Buencamino and Celeste Legaspi.

According to MMFF’s official page, the film festival is “held every Christmas season in recognition of the role of the film industry providing artistic depictionscof both this country’s stories and history.”