Diamante, Lagon join PDP-Laban oath-taking

They may be at odds, but Tuburan Mayor Democrito Diamante and his rival Daphne Lagon shared the desire to ally with the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino – Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban) of President Rodrgio Duterte.

Both came to the PDP-Laban oath taking at the Plaza Independencia in Cebu City on Friday afternoon.

However, only Lagon occupied the stage with PDP – Laban officials led by House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez.

Cebu Daily News saw Diamante stay with the crowd near the Very Important Persons (VIP) area located just below the PDP-Laban stage.

Earlier, Dimante, who is president of the League of Municipalities in the Philipines (LMP) Cebu Chapter, also joined in a lunchtime press conference with speaker Alvarez held at the Cebu Country Club.

But Diamante did not answer calls made by CDN.

In a separate interview, Lagon said she brought 2,500 supporters with her to Plaza Independencia.

Lagon said she would have wanted to bring more but they had difficulty in finding transportation to the city.

Diamante also brought his own supporters to the gathering.

Separate buses used by the two camps to ferry supporters to Cebu were parked close to each other near Plaza Independencia on Friday afternoon.

The two politicians continue to fight for the mayorship of Tuburan town in midwest Cebu.

Diamante of the Liberal Party (LP) was proclaimed winner in the May 2016 election, but a recount of votes cast in the election showed that Lagon of One Cebu actually won in the polls.