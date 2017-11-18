Search for article

Ancajas vs Conlan set

10:33 PM November 18th, 2017

By: Glendale G. Rosal, November 18th, 2017 10:33 PM

REIGNING and defending International Boxing Federation (IBF) super flyweight champion Jerwin “Pretty Boy” Ancajas and his challenger Jamie “The Mexican” Conlan both passed the official weigh-in for their world title showdown at the SSE Arena in Belfast, Northern Ireland, today.

This will serve as the third time that the 25-year old Ancajas, a native of Panabo City, Davao del Norte, will defend his title he won last year against McJoe Arroyo.

Both Ancajas and Conlan both weighed in exactly at 115 pounds in yesterday’s official weigh-in.

Ancajas has a record of 27 wins (18 by knockouts), a single defeat and single draw.

Conlan, the WBC international silver super flyweight and WBO intercontinental super flyweight champ, is unbeaten in 19 fights with 11 victories by knockouts.

