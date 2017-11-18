Hospital incident probed

PATIENT HITTING NURSE VIDEO

The Cebu Provincial Health Office (PHO) is investigating an incident involving a female patient assaulting a nurse of a western town hospital in a video, which was uploaded on Facebook yesterday morning and has since become viral on social media.

The video, which garnered at least 1,700 reactions (1,000 angry reactions and 465 likes) and shared more than 3,100 times since yesterday afternoon, had reached the attention of Dr. Rene Catan, PHO chief.

Catan told Cebu Daily News in a phone interview that they received an informal report from a concerned citizen about the viral video.

“We received a report about a nurse being slapped repeatedly by a patient. It was sketchy, at first, but we did what was needed. We are conducting an investigation (on the incident),” said Catan.

The video showed a patient walking along the lobby accompanied by a person lugging along her dextrose. The patient confronted the nurse sitting on the table at the Balamban District Hospital in Balamban town, 45 km from west of Cebu City.

“Unsa? Administrator nimo asa man? Nangutana lang ko kinsa siyang tawhana? Unsa man? (What? Where’s your administrator? I am just asking who he is?),” the patient stated on the video.

When the nurse reportedly failed to give her answers, the patient challenged the nurse to reveal her name and show her ID.

The argument escalated when the nurse slammed a document on the table. The patient was later seen trying to shove and hit the nurse as they continued arguing.

The confrontation ended when the a security guard intervened.

Catan said that the officers from the PHO assigned in Balamban had already reported the incident to the Balamban Police Station and had it logged in the police blotter.

Catan also said that they could not divulge the identities of the women seen in the video because investigations are still ongoing.

“A blotter was already filed to reveal who instigated the incident. As of now, we cannot make any conclusion. But as far as we are concerned, we cannot blame the patient because she’s one of the many people we’re providing our services to. Also, we cannot blame the nurse because of what the patient allegedly did,” said Catan.

PO1 Andy Mabanta, desk officer of the Balamban Police Station, said the incident was blottered at their office, but they endorsed it to officials of Barangay Poblacion for a possible settlement.

“Based on our inquiry, the patient got mad because she was not attended to by the nurse. The nurse, on the other hand, claimed they were so busy attending to so many patients confined at that time,” Mabanta said.