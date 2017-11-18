Dumpsters to be set up at Cebu City streets next year

DUMPSTERS will be placed in Cebu City’s streets to collect garbage from households as early as next year, Mayor Tomas Osmeña said.

The mayor said commercial businesses that produce large volumes of garbage should include in their budget an item to pay for their own garbage collection.

Dumpsters are large metal containers designed to hold as much as four to six cubic meters of garbage and emptied into a hauler or a truck.

Under the new system, Osmeña said the city’s regular garbage collectors will collect garbage from urban poor areas.

The city government’s contracted hauler will then collect garbage dumped by households in dumpsters.

Malls and other commercial businesses can either let the hauler collect their garbage or deliver their garbage straight to the Consolacion landfill facility.

“The malls have to find their own way,” the mayor said.

The mayor said there will be a public bidding for the dumpsters but for now garbage collectors at the Department of Public Services (DPS) are classifying the garbage producers in the city.

The mayor said the commercial businesses account for 70 percent of the city’s garbage.

The other 30 percent of garbage were collected from the markets, office buildings, schools, restaurants, malls, subdivisions and others.

“These large producers of garbage were using the wrong equipment. You cannot load it by sacks, it’s a waste of money, time and equipment,” Osmeña said.