Sunday last week, I had to wake up very early and not miss the group of wildlife conservation advocates headed to Calauit Island Wildlife Sanctuary. We were all filled with excitement as, fingers crossed, we were going to see a dugong for the first time ever — that is, if it decides to be where we were.

The dugong is said to be the first marine mammal legally protected in the Philippines. They used to be seen in the various islands of our country but the numbers are now sparse, like in other parts of the world. It is classified by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) as a species vulnerable to extinction.

Because of destructive fishing practices, habitat degradation from coastal development and settlement, and pollution, and in some areas, hunting, its population is in serious decline.

The dugong is the only herbivorous marine mammal and feeds on seagrass. A healthy seagrass ecosystem is thus essential for its survival.

“A single adult dugong can grow up to three meters, weigh up to 500 kilograms and live for 70 years. Dugongs can remain underwater for 3 to 12 minutes while feeding and travelling. They can eat up to 40 kilograms of seagrasses per day.” (http://www.dugongconservation.org/about/about-dugongs-seagrass/)

ADVERTISEMENT

Many are confused in the differences between a dugong and a manatee. Unlike the manatee, the dugong has a fluke like a dolphin tail while the manatee has a paddle-shaped tail. While a manatee can migrate between marine and fresh water, a dugong lives in the sea.

My interest in dugong was amplified upon watching Atom Araullo’s incredible close encounter with the gentle giant in his much-talked about documentary, “Philippine Seas,” which trended worldwide.

Was he the same adorable dugong who chose to let the four of us see him — feeding on seagrass to his heart’s content, surrounded by many golden trevally, stopping, then rising to the surface to breathe and going back to feed, up close and personal?

For the initial sighting, I was contented just seeing his body and the tail, even if we would not be able to see him again. But, to everyone’s amazement, he put on a magnificent show for us to savor the unforgettable moments. He opted to have his meal near us and the cycle of going down, eating and up, then back to feeding went on for several times.

We were mindful of the distance requirement and we dutifully followed it, but it seemed he delighted in our company and wanted to be closer.

Each time he decided to go up and breathe air, we thought it was goodbye.

I was the first to go back to our vessel, as I was just snorkeling and could not be with the divers when he moved a distance away. They too had great stories to tell.

Until now I can still vividly remember his smooth skin, the small eyes so disproportionate to his huge build, the scars in his back and his gentle unassuming ways.

Cruising back towards the resort, I could not believe of the rare privilege given to the four of us — having a rare and magical encounter with the dugong. With privilege comes a huge responsibility — that of doing our best to ensure that the seriously threatened seagrass habitat, the corals and the mangroves are protected and conserved.

Why are there still dugong in Palawan? Implementation of the law is a factor. We were impressed by the dugong police, a member of the Tagbanwa, said to be one of the oldest ethnic groups in our country.

He boarded our boat and oriented us on the rules, among which were only four divers/snorkelers allowed at any given time, and to be restrained, apart from the distance requirement. He was with us the whole time until it was time to leave the island.

Calauit Island is popular among tourists as the place where one finds exotic animals brought into the island from Africa during the Martial Law era. Then President Marcos issued Proclamation No. 1578 which declared 3,400 hectares of Calauit Island in Busuanga, Palawan, as a Game Preserve and Wildlife Sanctuary.

Under RA 7586, known as the “National Integrated Protected Areas System Act of 1992,’ “Wildlife sanctuary comprises an area which assures the natural conditions necessary to protect nationally significant species, groups of species, biotic communities or physical features of the environment where these may require specific human manipulations for their perpetuation.”

The proclamation prohibits the “hunting, wounding, taking or killing within said territory of any wild animals or birds and/or the destruction of any vegetation or any act causing disturbance to the habitat of the wildlife herein protected.”

Carrying out a protocol like what we experienced in Calauit Wildlife Sanctuary embeds sustainable practice and respect for our wildlife and the Tagbanwa’s way of life.

Indeed, mainstreaming cultural heritage and community-based stewardship are highly recommended to better manage all protected areas in the country.