LARSIAN’S LOST APPEAL.

Netizens, mostly Cebu-based, vented their complaints on the lack of sanitation at the Larsian barbecue area as well as the honesty of its vendors.

Mike Jan Dacua lamented, ’’There are also incidents that the sellers trick the customers when it comes to the bill… Instead of giving the correct amount to be paid, they impose higher charges.”

Camille Travilla-Sanchez said, ‘’Aside from sanitary concerns, it’s the food itself. The last time nikaon mi didto, pagod na kaayo ang bbq, halos wala nakay makaon (The last time we ate there, the food was so burnt, we weren’t able to eat anything). And if you really don’t keep track of your order, you’ll end up paying more than what you ordered.

Ian SJ Beldad commented, ‘’Why not start the rehabilitation ASAP, rather than wait until after Sinulog 2018?’’

