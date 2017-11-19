ECCP sets year-end events in Cebu

THE European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines (ECCP) will hold a series of activities in Cebu that focuses on business, homegrown crafters, and sustainable initiatives from November to December.

“We will have six different events for the year-end, two big events to start and end the series and four small events in between,” said Christine Teves, event coordinator of ECCP Cebu.

The activities started with Energy Smart Philippines which happened at the Marco Polo Plaza Cebu and will end with support for Create Cebu’s CEVOLUTION: Road to CCX on December 1-3, 2017 at Crossroads and the Materials Innovation Centre.

Energy Smart Philippines is a private sector led initiative that aims to encourage organizations to identify, implement, and share best practices in energy management. This is an effort to promote a sustainable energy future for the Philippines.