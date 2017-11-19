Aboitiz Foundation’s leadership program receives accreditation

Kool Adventure Camp (KAC), the flagship leadership and citizenship program of the Ramon Aboitiz Foundation Inc. received accreditation from the Association for Challenge Course Technology (ACCT) after obtaining a pass rating during an inspection from October 5 to 14, 2017.

During the inspection and accreditation, KAC staff also upgraded their skills proficiency to Level II Advanced Challenge Ropes Course Practitioner (CRC) and Level III Challenge Course Manager.

Founded in 1993, the ACCT is the world’s leading and largest American National Standards Institute (ANSI) Accredited Standards Developer focused solely on the challenge course industry.

ACCT is comprised of a nucleus of more than 3,097 members worldwide. An accreditation is conducted by an ACCT Professional Vendor Member, who will assess the Challenge Ropes Course facilities and practitioners against ACCT international standards for construction, installation, operation and ethics of practice.

The inspection was conducted by Exponent Challenge Technology Asia, one of only four ACCT Professional Vendor Members in Asia.

KAC was given a pass rating for the following international standards in relation to the operations of its Adventure Education facilities: American

National Standard Institute ANSI/ACCT 03-2017 Standards for CRC and Canopy/Zip Line Tours, ACCT, USA; European Norms (EN) 12572-2007

Standards on Artificial Climbing Structures, European Committee for Standardization (CEN) for the Indoor and Outdoor Rockwall; European Norms 15567-1 Standards for Sports and Recreational Facilities – Ropes Courses Part 1: Construction and Safety Requirement, European Committee for

Standardization (CEN); and Community Europe, Union International Des Association d’Alpinesme Equipment Safety Standards.

Upgraded from Level 2 Advanced CRC Practitioner (full certification) to Level 3 Challenge Course Manager (full certification) is Peter Jay Alera, KAC

Operations Support and Safety Manager. His main responsibility is to ensure that KAC facilities and operations staff are fully compliant of the ACCT international standards and the KAC local operating procedures.

Upgraded from Level 1 basic CRC practitioner to Level 2 advanced CRC practitioner are the following KAC Operations staff: Youth Development

Program (YDP) training operations manager Gabriel Lamparas; YDP facilitators Landolf Villanueva, Kristy Ann Diaz and Nina Credo; Professional

Development Programs facilitators Leo Urpiana and Dea Devaras.

Accelerated to Level 2 Advanced CRC Practitioner are YDP facilitators Jehzial Mainit, Kevin Navares and Richard De Los Reyes.

KAC was also recognized for meeting the following international standards in relation to skills: (1) EN 15567-2 Standards for Sports and Recreational

Facilities – Ropes Courses Part 2: Operational Requirements, European CEN; and Community Europe WSH Code of Practice, Working Safety at Height.

Kool Adventure Camp is the first and only fully dedicated Adventure Education Center in the Philippines located in Barangay Cansomoroy, Balamban, Cebu.

The inspection and certification is part of KAC’s commitment to safety as its paramount priority in delivering world class programs and services conducted by its internationally trained and highly competent Adventure Education Practitioners.

Those who want to enroll in a KAC program may call Jean Descutido at 260-9000 local 1001 or e-mail at info.kac@rafi.org.ph. /PR