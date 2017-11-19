UC tops Cebu City Olympics taekwondo

THE UNIVERSITY of Cebu (UC) overtook the University of San Carlos-Basic Education (USC-BED) and took home the secondary taekwondo title of the 27th Cebu City Olympics yesterday at the Robinsons Galleria Cebu.

UC finished the two-day competition with a 9-4-1 (gold-silver-bronze) haul, overtaking opening-day leader USC–BED, which finished second with seven golds, four silvers and two bronze medals.

Gold medal winners for UC were Warren Rama, Sal Estrada, Denison Cañada, Wendil Rama, Roydajane Ranille, Mayn Coran, Christine Villasor and Sophia Labra.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Unit 5, pocketed the elementary title after collecting five golds and two silvers, outlasting Unit 7 (3-1-0) and Unit 3, respectively (2-0-1).

Gold medalists for Unit 5 were Emmanuel Garces, Fiona Sedullo, Cyvir Junio, Altheal Rosel and Ma. Lita Deroda.

This annual multisporting meet that serves as a qualifying tournament for the Cebu City team for the Central Visayas Regional Athletics Association will officially open today with the opening ceremonies to be held at the Cebu City Sports Center at 2 p.m.