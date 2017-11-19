Search for article

UC tops Cebu City Olympics taekwondo

10:10 PM November 19th, 2017

By: John Carlo A. Villaruel, November 19th, 2017 10:10 PM

CEBU CITY OLYMPICS/NOV. 18, 2017 Ma. Lita Deroda (red armor) of the University of the Visayas takes the Gold medal over Kristine Villacarlos (blue armor) of St. Theresa’s College in the elementary Girls Category2. (CDN PHOTO/CHRISTIAN MANINGO)

THE UNIVERSITY of Cebu (UC) overtook the University of San Carlos-Basic Education (USC-BED) and took home the secondary taekwondo title of the 27th Cebu City Olympics yesterday at the Robinsons Galleria Cebu.

UC finished the two-day competition with a 9-4-1 (gold-silver-bronze) haul, overtaking opening-day leader USC–BED, which finished second with seven golds, four silvers and two bronze medals.

Gold medal winners for UC were Warren Rama, Sal Estrada, Denison Cañada, Wendil Rama, Roydajane Ranille, Mayn Coran, Christine Villasor and Sophia Labra.

Meanwhile, Unit 5, pocketed the elementary title after collecting five golds and two silvers, outlasting Unit 7 (3-1-0) and Unit 3, respectively (2-0-1).

Gold medalists for Unit 5 were Emmanuel Garces, Fiona Sedullo, Cyvir Junio, Altheal Rosel and Ma. Lita Deroda.

This annual multisporting meet that serves as a qualifying tournament for the Cebu City team for the Central Visayas Regional Athletics Association will officially open today with the opening ceremonies to be held at the Cebu City Sports Center at 2 p.m.

