Defending champions draw first blood in Cesafi Finals

On an action-packed Sunday that featured the best volleyball teams of this season, it was the teams with hearts of champions that prevailed.

This after the reigning women’s champions Southwestern University (SWU)-Phinma and defending men’s title-holders University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) beat separate opponents to take Game 1 of their respective best-of-three finals series in the Cesafi collegiate volleyball tournament at the University of San Carlos Main gym.

The Spiking Jaguars, gunning for a second consecutive title, had to recover from an opening set setback to beat SWU-Phinma, 22-25, 25-14, 25-22, 25-20, and take a 1-0 lead in their series.

Despite the victory, multi-titled coach Grace Antigua knows that the series is not over yet and expects SWU-Phinma to come out swinging in Game 2.

“We need mental preparation and we should practice a lot. We have to be very determined [against SWU],” Antigua said of their next game on Saturday.

Not to be outdone was the five-peat seeking Lady Cobras, who also had to bounce back from a lackluster third set to slay the Lady Jaguars, 26-24, 25-14, 16-25, 25-19.

After losing the third by nine points, the Lady Cobras found themselves in a world of trouble down 13-10 to a Jaguars team that showed some grit and determination.

But SWU managed to tightened up the screws and went on a 12-9 run highlighted by a powerful hit by Sheena Quiño to take Game 1.

The Lady Cobras’ success couldn’t have been realized if not for the efforts of playmaker and reigning Most Valuable Player (MVP) Therese Ramas.

“She distributes the ball and decides who to give it to so she really contributed a lot [in Game 1],” said SWU-Phinma coach Roy Ulan

Meanwhile, the University of the Visayas clinched their second consecutive bronze finish as they defeated the Cebu Institute of Technology-University 25-22, 25-16, 21-25, 22-25, 15-9 in the men’s division while the University of Southern Philippines Foundation escaped USC 20-25, 25-20, 25-19, 22-25, 15-13 to take third place honors in the women’s play.