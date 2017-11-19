Bayani Alvarez rules 160-km ultramarathon

CEBUANO elite runner Bayani Alvarez reigned supreme on a test of endurance and skill as he pocketed his second straight 160-kilometer Cebu Northwest Ultramarathon male title yesterday at the Plaza Independencia.

Alvarez, who topped last year’s edition, clocked in at 19 hours and 18 minutes, beating Paul Delposo (26:50) and Marlon Ba-ay (27:07), who finished second and third, respectively.

In the distaff side, Cebuana ultramarathoner Rhoda Oporto took the female title with a time of 25 hours and 37 minutes. Marjorie Jore (28:11) and Daisy Batac (29:17) were her runners up.

Race director Edwin Colina of Hardcore Events was satisfied with the turnout of the event, which had a total of 45 participants. He said the next edition will be the East Coast Cebu 100 miles from Daanbantayan to Cebu.

Colina added that the East Coast Cebu race will serve as a preparation for next year’s One Cebu 550-kilometer Ultramarathon, which will start and end at the Capitol grounds on August 2018.