Goffin shocks Federer, advances to final round

10:24 PM November 19th, 2017

By: AP, November 19th, 2017 10:24 PM

LONDON — A set up against a man he’d never lost to, Roger Federer looked to be cruising toward a shot at a seventh ATP Finals title. David Goffin had other ideas.

The Belgian rallied in the semifinals on Saturday to claim the biggest win of his career and stun the favorite 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.

“It is the best win of my career, for sure,” Goffin said.

Federer was on course to reach his 11th final at the elite season-ending tournament when he cruised through the first set, but Goffin took advantage of a drop in his play to force a third set.

Despite having lost all six of his previous encounters with Federer, Goffin was able to execute better in the decider, breaking in the third game and producing a nerveless display of serving.

In the final on Sunday he will face Grigor Dimitrov or Jack Sock. They play later Saturday.

