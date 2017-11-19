Organizers of Justice League Run to start planning for 2018 race

FOLLOWING the success of the Justice League Run yesterday at the SM City Cebu car park, the organizers from the Global Procurement Inc. said they will start planning for another unique race for next year.

More than 500 runners participated in the fun run for the Justice League movie that started showing in Cebu cinemas last Nov. 16.

Global Procurement Inc. marketing director Marites Fragante said they will start planning for the next edition after the Manila leg on Nov. 25.

“[The Cebu leg] was very successful and everybody had fun. We provided them premium singlets, accessories and we even brought in our cosplayers from Manila while Regine Tolentino did the warm up,” said Fragante. “After the Manila leg, we will start our planning for next year’s run since there are two films coming out, which is The Flash and Aquaman.”

Among the participants yesterday was the Ceballo family, composed of Brian and his wife Catherine, and children Austin James (10) and Elnathan John (5).

The family completed the 3-kilometer distance even with Austin James, suffering from mild cerebral palsy, riding a stroller.

“It was very fun especially for the kids. For sure they had fun,” said Brian. “We decided to let the kids to join this run since they are huge fans of the

Justice League superheroes like Superman and Batman.”

Winners of the different categories were Paul James Zafico (10k open), Alven Bastismo (5k open) and Christopher Napalla (3k open).