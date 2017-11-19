LAPU-LAPU FIESTA: No classes for two days; public told: Avoid traffic, take ferry ride

As Lapu-Lapu City declared the suspension of classes in the city’s elementary and high schools on November 20 and 21 to celebrate the 282nd feast day of its patroness, the Virgin of the Rule, the police are also advising the public coming from Cebu City to take a ferry boat ride instead of a jeepney ride to avoid the expected traffic on the roads going to Lapu-Lapu City on those days.

However, declaration of the suspension of classes only strictly applies to public schools, according to the Lapu-Lapu City government, as the private schools are given the discretion on whether to suspend or to hold classes on those days.

November 20 and 21 will also be work days for public and private employees in the city as the city government has not declared those days as holidays.

Senior Supt. Rommel Cabagnot, Lapu-Lapu City Office chief, said that it would be better for commuters to take the ferry boats to avoid traffic as hundreds would be expected to join in the celebration on the eve of the feast day on November 20 and on the feast day on November 21.

Cabagnot, however, said that for motorists, it would be better if they would park their vehicles not close to to city proper.

Roads will be closed within the vicinity of the Virgin of the Rule National Shrine to give way to church activities and people are expected to crowd these areas.

Vehicles from Basak area are only allowed up to corner Hoops Dome of S. Osmeña street. Vehicles from the northern part of the city going to the church or public market are only allowed up to PUJ Terminal at GY dela Cerna street.

Vehicles going to and from Cordova area may use Maximo Patalinjug Avenue, Hoops Dome road, S. Osmeña street, Carajay road and P. Rodriguez street to Cordova area.

Parking areas are available near the church and those designated by the City Traffic Management System (CTMS).

Traffic enforcers are deployed in the no entry areas and busy intersections to guide motorists. Road closures started Sunday evening and would open on Wednesday morning.

Masses at the Virgin of the Rule National Shrine start at 4:45 a.m. and end at 9:00 p.m. on Monday. Tuesday Masses start on 5:00 a.m. and end on 10:00 p.m.

Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma is scheduled to officiate the Pontifical Mass at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, the fiesta day.

Cabagnot also said that more police officers had been on foot patrols to have more police visibility and to deter any crimes in different areas in the city.

He said that this would also be a way to maintain peace and order and security during the activities to celebrate the fiesta.

He also cited the police assistance desks in strategic public areas such as PUJ and ferry terminals, malls, and the church to give the public easy access to the police.

“We advise the public to be extra cautious and to refrain from wearing expensive jewelry, bringing large sums of money, and using gadgets at public areas,” said Cabagnot.

He also advised the public to avoid dim areas to prevent bad elements from victimizing them.

On Monday, the eve of the city’s fiesta, the Miss Lapu-Lapu Pageant 2017 will be held at the Hoops Dome at 8 p.m.

The activities leading to the November 21 feast day included the fluvial procession on November 12, the three-day Tourism Expo at Island Central Mactan Mall which culminated last Saturday and the Garbo sa Lapu-Lapu festival, which was also held last Saturday at the Hoops Dome.