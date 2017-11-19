Complaint readied against people behind ‘fake bomb’ CFR report

A COMPLAINT against people responsible in the alleged fake bomb report of the Cebu Flash Report (CFR) will be filed soon.

Supt. Eleoveo Marquez, Lapu-Lapu City Police Office’s Investigation and Detection Management Branch chief, said in a phone interview yesterday that probably at least two suspects are involved in the CFR report and may be included in the complaint to be filed in court.

Marquez said that they, however, would have to wait for the Lapu-Lapu City Council to authorize Mayor Paz Radaza to be the complainant in the case.

The Lapu-Lapu City Council holds their regular session on Wednesday.

Marquez said that they had a case conference with the Mayor who agreed to be the complainant, however, this had to go through the City Council, which would give the mayor authority to be the complainant.

He said once the City Council would authorize the mayor then they would proceed to file the case against the CFR people involved in the fake bomb report.

Marquez action came after Chief Insp. Leo Dofiles, Regional Anti-Cybercrime office chief, said that they had submitted their report on the investigation of the Cebu Flash Report’s allegedly publishing fake news on social media regarding a report on a bomb allegedly exploding in Lapu-

Lapu City a few months ago.

When asked what charges would be filed against those persons, Marquez said he could not answer that because the legal office would be the one to answer that.

Meanwhile, Dofiles also reminded netizens to be careful in posting reports on the social media especially fake reports that would create panic to the public.

“We all know that most of the people use social media in these times, but we should be aware upon posting what could happen after you post something that could create panic (to the public),” Marquez said.

He said that even the public, including the media should be careful in using social media because what you post there might cause you trouble.