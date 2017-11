A CEBU City resident was shot dead by a motorcycle-riding assailant in Barangay Punta Princesa in Cebu City at Monday morning.

The casualty was identified as Christopher Sy, a resident of Barangay Buhisan Cebu City. SPO3 Rommel Bangcog of the Cebu City police homicide section said Sy was headed home after visiting his cousin in Punta Princesa when the shooting occurred.

The motive for the attack had yet to be known.