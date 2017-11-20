Search for article

Cebu-based militants unfazed on Duterte threat

SHARES:

11:09 PM November 20th, 2017

Recommended
By: Inquirer.net, Nestle L. Semilla, November 20th, 2017 11:09 PM

Cebu-based militant groups lie along Colon Street during a protest against President Rodrigo Duterte’s State of the Nation Address in this July 24, 2017 file photo.

MILITANT leftist groups based in Cebu said “they were unafraid” of President Rodrigo Duterte’s threat to crack down on groups suspected of supporting the communist rebels.

“In previous administrations, they said the same thing. So that is not new to us,” said Jaime Paglinawan, Bayan Central Visayas chairman.

President Duterte said last Saturday that he was fed up with the violence wrought by the communist New People’s Army (NPA) which included the death of an infant in a recent encounter with troops.

He warned of a possible crackdown on left-wing groups such as Bayan that he said were conspiring with the communist rebels.

But Paglinawan said the president’s pronouncement is intended to demoralize their group and the public.

Paglinawan said it is clear that the president wants a “dictatorship” and his administration is conditioning the public to accept his plan for a “revolutionary government.”

He said their group will hold a rally on November 30 to denounce the president’s statements.

The military’s Central Command told reporters that they have yet to receive a directive from Camp Aguinaldo to crack down on suspected supporters of the NPA.

Disclaimer: Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards. FULL DISCLAIMER

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.
Popular
The lost glory of Larsian
The lost glory of Larsian
November 18th, 2017
Hospital incident probed
November 18th, 2017
A HOUSE DIVIDED?
A HOUSE DIVIDED?
November 19th, 2017