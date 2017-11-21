Ombud finds mayor guilty of misconduct raps

FOR falsifying restaurant receipts, Dumanjug Mayor Efren Gica was barred by the Ombudsman from running for public office or assuming a government post.

The Ombudsman found Gica guilty of grave misconduct and serious dishonesty for falsifying the receipts issued as payment for restaurant meals served to local budget officers in a seminar held in Cebu City on April 25, 2014.

A complaint was filed by his political rival, former Dumanjug Mayor Nelson Garcia Jr. in relation to the case on July 15, 2014.

Garcia said in his complaint that Gica secured a P50,000 cash advance and paid only P21,435 for conducting the seminar.

The Ombudsman stated in their decision that Gica returned P28,565 to the municipal treasurer’s office but the restaurant’s receipt showed he only paid P11,435 for the meals.

Gica said he would file an appeal at the Court of Appeals on the Ombudsman ruling.